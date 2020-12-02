Chelsea are ‘genuine contenders’ for the Premier League and Champions League: Joe Cole

Joe Cole has backed Chelsea to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The Englishman believes that his former side are 'genuine contenders' for the UEFA Champions League as well.

Chelsea are third in the league table right now – just two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, and second-placed Liverpool. The Blues have found their groove and have been performing well at both ends of the pitch.

Joe Cole, who won the Premier League thrice with Chelsea, believes that Frank Lampard's side has no glaring weakness in their starting XI right now. He said:

"I think Chelsea are genuine contenders. I think all the English sides, you can't discount any of them from going all the way in the Champions League because of the quality and the strength of our league. I don't feel there is any weaknesses in the Chelsea side at the moment. I feel there aren't any glaring weaknesses, there are areas to improve on."

The former Chelsea midfielder heaped praise on the new signing and pointed out that the defensive signings have helped stop the leakage of goals. Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Edouard Mendy have been rock solid at the back and have managed to help the club end their biggest worry from last season. Joe Cole said:

"But if you look at the last two months, certainly since Chilwell, Mendy, and Silva have got into the back four, the clean sheets have started to happen. We look safe and secure from set pieces. So those things have improved dramatically from last season. I think there's still areas where Chelsea can improve and they will improve. But certainly, I put them down as contenders to win the Champions League and the Premier League this year.'"

Joe Cole is not the first pundit to put pressure on Chelsea and claim that they are Premier League title contenders currently. The Stamford Bridge outfit have been backed by several experts on Sky Sports and also by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has been the only one apart from Joe Cole to add that Chelsea are contenders for the Champions League as well.