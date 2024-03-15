Chelsea get major boost as two injured stars return to training ahead of FA Cup clash with Leicester City 

Chelsea have confirmed that defenders Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile are back in training ahead of their clash against Leicester City on March 17.

The Blues host Leicester at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. It is their only remaining opportunity of winning a trophy this season. It could also be their only chance of returning to Europa next season as the FA Cup winner gets a direct entry into the UEFA Europa League.

Ahead of the clash, Chelsea have been handed a big boost as Chilwell and Badiashile have returned to team training. Manager Mauricio Pochettino also confirmed Chilwell's availability in his pre-match press conference, saying:

"Yes already Gareth [Southgate] told you he's [Chilwell] fit. Back to training. I think everything going well. He will be in the squad for Sunday."

Chilwell has had numerous injury issues this season and missed 19 games across competitions so far for the Blues. He has made 18 appearances, providing an assist.

Badiashile, meanwhile, has also missed 19 games for Chelsea this season due to different injury issues. He has made 12 appearances and also contributed a goal and an assist.

Mauricio Pochettino on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez's partnership for Chelsea

The Blues spent around £220 million to sign Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez last year. They signed Fernandez for £106 million from Benfica in January 2023 before signing Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million last summer.

The duo have performed decently together, playing 33 games together across competitions so far. Fernandez is, however, suspended for the clash against Leicester City on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the duo and he answered:

"Yes, it's always about time to play together, know each other, help each other. Playing a lot, Enzo suspended for Sunday and can't play, but we are happy with the evolution. Always in Chelsea expectation from day one. They are improving and we're happy that is happening."

Fernandez has been a key part of a struggling Blues side, contributing seven goals and three assists in 35 games across competitions. Overall, he's made 57 appearances for them, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Barring any international break injury, Fernandez will return to action for Chelsea in their Premier League clash at home against Burnley on March 30. The west London side are currently 11th in the league standings.