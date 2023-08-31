"Chelsea are getting going" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has backed the Blues to secure a victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2). While giving his predictions for the Premier League fixtures this season, the Englishman predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the West London outfit.

Sutton told BBC:

"A lot was made of Forest's terrible away record in the Premier League last season so it will be interesting to see if they can improve it this year. Chelsea are getting going."

Sutton also shared his thoughts on Chelsea's 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup on August 30. He added that it felt good to see Raheem Sterling get on the scoresheet against Luton Town in their Premier League encounter on August 26.

Sutton said:

"They scraped past Wimbledon in the EFL Cup but it was good to see Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet against Luton, he looks like he's confident."

Sterling has had a great start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. The England international has so far scored twice in three league encounters for Chelsea this season.

However, the Blues have not seen great success at the start of the season. Mauricio Pochettino's side have secured a win, a loss, and a draw in their first three games in the English top tier this term.

They are currently 10th in the league standings, three points away from the top four. After a summer of multiple signings that brought their total spend since Todd Boehly's takeover up to nearly £1 billion, the club have seemingly not managed to turn around their form.

"I can see it now" - Paul Merson backs Chelsea to finish in the top four this season

The Blues are currently out of the UEFA Champions League this season after a dismal 12th-place finish during the 2022/23 campaign. They displayed poor form last season and were unable to finish in the top half of the table.

The West London outfit managed to win only 11 league encounters the entire term. They failed to find stability after going through three different managers and indulged in a massive squad overhaul that cost nearly £600 million.

Pundit Paul Merson, however, believes the club can turn things around this season under Pochettino. The Englishman has backed the Blues to finish in the top four this term.

He told Sky Sports:

“I like Chelsea – they could finish in the top four. I did think it would be a distant dream at the start of the season, but I can see it now. If Mauricio Pochettino gets Chelsea in the top four it would be an amazing season. Where they were, the turnover, top four would be a massive feat. He’s pulling up a tree if he gets them in the top four.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino's side can secure a spot in next season's Champions League.