Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy wins 'The Best' goalkeeper award | FIFA The Best Awards 2022

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has been named FIFA's best goalkeeper of 2021.

The Senegalese beat Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and PSG ace Gianluigi Donnarumma to the award.

He played a crucial role in helping the Blues to the Champions League title last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 12 games and conceding only thrice.

The 29-year-old also became the first African goalkeeper in Champions League history to win the competition.

Signed for only £22 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020, Mendy has firmly established himself in Chelsea's XI from the get-go.

His talismanic performances have proved to be palliative to all of their goalkeeping woes, with Mendy putting up assured displays between the sticks.

He's currently away at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with Senegal.

