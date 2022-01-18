×
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy wins 'The Best' goalkeeper award | FIFA The Best Awards 2022

The Senegalese won 'The Best' award by FIFA in the goalkeeper's category
The Senegalese won 'The Best' award by FIFA in the goalkeeper's category
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 12:05 AM IST
News

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has been named FIFA's best goalkeeper of 2021.

The Senegalese beat Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and PSG ace Gianluigi Donnarumma to the award.

He played a crucial role in helping the Blues to the Champions League title last season, keeping nine clean sheets in 12 games and conceding only thrice.

The 29-year-old also became the first African goalkeeper in Champions League history to win the competition.

Edouard Mendy wins #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2021 ⛔🧤What a fairytale journey he’s been on! 📈 https://t.co/lIPghkRkd5

Signed for only £22 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020, Mendy has firmly established himself in Chelsea's XI from the get-go.

THE BEST FIFA AWARDS 2021: FOLLOW LIVE!

His talismanic performances have proved to be palliative to all of their goalkeeping woes, with Mendy putting up assured displays between the sticks.

The best in the world! ⭐Edouard Mendy is #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper! 👏 https://t.co/izkH6S8FVv

He's currently away at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon with Senegal.

Edited by Nived Zenith
हिन्दी