According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea's pursuit of midfielder Tyler Adams has hit a major roadblock as talks between the parties have broken down. The proposed move, which seemed imminent, has collapsed due to an inability to reach a mutual agreement, leaving Chelsea in a tight spot.

The Premier League giants had triggered a £20 million release clause in Adams' contract to secure the American midfielder's services. Following Leeds United's relegation, Adams became an affordable and attractive target for potential suitors. However, this seemingly advantageous situation has taken an unexpected twist, leaving both clubs uncertain.

Reports indicate that the breakdown in talks has forced Adams to remain with Leeds, at least for now. This development comes as a blow to Chelsea, who had been eyeing Adams as a potential reinforcement for their midfield ranks ahead of the new season.

However, the complexities of negotiations have derailed the deal, mirroring the ongoing saga surrounding Moises Caicedo's transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Tyler Adams had garnered interest from multiple Premier League clubs before the Blues' pursuit. The midfielder's availability at a reasonable price had ignited a bidding war, but it is the Blues who now face disappointment as the talks crumble.

With several weeks remaining before the closure of the Premier League transfer window on September 1, there might still be room for a potential move.

The failed negotiations also raise questions about Adams' future at Leeds. Despite the reported presence of a release clause in his contract, the midfielder's immediate prospects remain uncertain.

This setback could reignite interest from other clubs, including Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton & Hove Albion, all previously linked to Adams.

Tyler Adams deal off as Chelsea shifts focus on Moises Caicedo bid - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea's pursuit of Tyler Adams has stopped as the club shifts its attention back to Moises Caicedo, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Despite having undergone medical tests, the deal for Adams is currently off, with documents awaiting signatures.

The Blues' interest in Caicedo has intensified, as recent updates suggest the player prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over Liverpool. This is even after the Reds agreed to a staggering £111 million fee with Brighton.

Liverpool's accepted offer came after a Thursday midnight bidding deadline, with the Blues and Bayern Munich also in the race, willing to pay £100 million and £90 million, respectively.

However, Caicedo's preference for the Blues prompted a change of heart. Initially set to undergo a medical with Liverpool, he remained in London, making his desire for a move to Stamford Bridge clear.

The Blues have been persistent in pursuing Caicedo throughout the summer, and it seems the player's heart is set on a move to West London.