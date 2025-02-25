Chelsea handed major boost as 24-year-old star returns from sidelines for Premier League clash against Southampton: Reports

Chelsea have been handed a significant boost with star defender Wesley Fofana set to return to action in their Premier League clash against Southampton, as per reports. The French international has been out of action since December after suffering a hamstring problem in the first meeting with Aston Villa this season.

Former Leicester City man Fofana has been included in the Blues squad to face strugglers Southampton, according to an exclusive report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins. The 24-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries since joining the club in 2022, missing out on the entire 2023-24 campaign with knee problems.

Wesley Fofana established himself as a key starter for Enzo Maresca in pre-season, forming an impressive partnership at the back with Levi Colwill in the first months of the 2024-25 season. The Frenchman's injury at the start of December coincided with the slump that saw them lose ground on league leaders Liverpool, with only five league wins since.

Maresca has tried out Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah alongside Colwill, but none have performed as well as Fofana did before his injury. Last month, he was projected to possibly miss out on the remainder of the season but is now set to return ahead of schedule.

Wesley Fofana has made just 12 appearances this season, all in the league, as the club looked to manage his workload. His return will provide a timely boost, seeing as Chalobah picked up a minor injury of his own in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pundit claims Chelsea boss is walking on tightrope ahead of next two league games

Pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca will face the axe if he does not win each of his next two league games. The Blues have faced a significant drop-off since the turn of the year and currently sit in seventh place in the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that the club's leadership will be demanding six points from Maresca in the next two games against Southampton and Leicester City. He pointed out that both sides are two of the worst the league has seen in a while, and Chelsea are expected to take home all six points.

“If they don’t win their next two games, the manager won’t be there. They’re playing against two of the worst teams to play in the Premier League for I don’t know how long in Southampton and Leicester. So, if they don’t win those two games, he will do well to keep his job," Merson said.

Chelsea host the Saints, who are 20th on the log, at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday before facing 19th-place Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on March 9. With two wins from their last 10 league games, Maresca's side will be under pressure to pick up maximum points from both games.

