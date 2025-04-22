Chelsea hero John Terry aims cheeky dig at Arsenal Invincibles after securing first win as manager in Baller League

Chelsea legend John Terry aimed a sly dig at Arsenal legends after his 26ers defeated N5 FC in the Ballers League. His side were 5-1 up in the match but could only win 6-5 in the end.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Terry was asked how he felt after winning the side led by Arsenal legends.

He was quick to take a dig at them and said:

“Normal Saturday afternoon for me.”

It was not the first time Terry had taken shots at the Arsenal Invincibles. He spoke to the Premier League website after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024 and said:

"I'm going to upset a couple of people here, but I think that season was as good as the Invincibles season for Arsenal. They drew an awful lot of games. We only lost once, away to Man City, Paulo Ferreira gave away a penalty early on in the game and we should have come back and won the game. When you look at the goals we conceded that year, we conceded against sides you wouldn’t expect if I'm honest and that's no disrespect to them. Looking back today.

"That could have maybe been nine or 10 goals conceded. I don't think it's a record that's ever going to be beaten if I'm honest. I certainly hope it’s not and I’m very proud of what we did defensively. That's what we were paid to do, keep the ball out the net. It obviously helped with players around me like Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Ricky Carvalho, so I’m very thankful for that."

John Terry's 26ers are third from the bottom after picking up their first win of the season. They have a -4 goal difference and four points from five matches.

Chelsea legend John Terry was warned by referee ahead of facing Arsenal-themed side

John Terry and Mark Clattenburg were involved in a heated exchange during the 26ers game against FC RTW. The Chelsea legend was not happy with the decisions made by the referee and went on a post-match rant.

Clattenberg was not happy with the comments and sent a warning to the Chelsea legend. He said on Sky Sports:

"Terry has to be careful because I could tell him how to manage his football team because at the end of the day, he hasn't done that particularly well either. At the end of the day, you can make comments. He wasn't happy with the refereeing decision. With John Terry, we had many run-ins in the Premier League, but I certainly respect him as a player, and had some great moments when I was refereeing Chelsea.

"He was a great player. He's a winner, and that's the most important thing, and you can't take that out of someone. And that's what I like about people - they're still winners and they want to win, even though it's excitement, but he's so dedicated to winning, and sometimes it spills over."

John Terry was furious with Clattenburg after his 26ers drew 3-3 with FC RTW.

