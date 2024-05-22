Chelsea hero John Terry sends clear message to board on next step after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed his surprise at manager Mauricio Pochettino's exit. The Argentinian had arrived last summer.

Overseeing an expensive overhaul, Pochettino initially struggled with his new-look young squad amid injuries to key players. However, the Argentinian steadied the ship, steering the Blues from another mid-table finish to sixth place following a five-game winning run.

On Tuesday (May 21), the Blues announced on their website that Pochettino is leaving with mutual consent. Terry, though, reacted to the news with surprise, posting on his Instagram stories along with a piece of advice for the club hierarchy:

"Gutted to see Pochettino leave. I just hope we don’t sign or sell any players until we get a new manager in."

Meanwhile, Pochettino said in his parting message (as per the club's website):

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

The Blues will play in the UEFA Europa League next season after a year's absence from the continent.

How did Mauricio Pochettino fare in his only season with Chelsea?

Chelsea's outgoing boss Mauricio Pochettno

Mauricio Pochettino led Chelsea in 51 games across competitions during the 2023-24 season, recording 26 wins and 14 losses. He didn't win any silverware but took the Blues to the EFL Cup final, where they lost to Liverpool by a solitary goal in overtime.

Pochettino also led his side to the FA Cup semifinals, where they lost 1-0 to holders Manchester City. In the Premier League, the Argentinian's side initially struggled for consistency but produced a strong finish to the season.

In what turned out to be Mauricio Pochettino's final game in charge at Stamford Bridge, the Blues ran out 2-1 winners at home to Bournemouth on the last day of the Premier League season on Sunday (May 19).

Moises Caicedo and Raheem Sterling scored either side of half-time before Benoit Badiashile put one through his own net. Nevertheless, the Blues hung on to take all three points and finish sixth in the league.