Chelsea hierarchy have held emergency meeting with Graham Potter and his team to discuss poor run of form - Reports

Chelsea reportedly held an emergency meeting this week ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Sunday, February 26. The new hierarchy at the club, led by technical director Christopher Vivell, were involved along with manager Graham Potter and the players.

Evening Standard has claimed that new co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart were also at the meeting after the club's form hit a stunning new low.

On February 18, Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at home by rock-bottom side Southampton, who are currently without a manager. They have picked up just two wins in their last 15 games, prompting fans to call for the manager to be sacked.

However, the Chelsea board has decided to stick with the Englishman and they believe he can turn things around. The club's co-owner Todd Boehly is expected to be at the Tottenham game this weekend.

Rio Ferdinand on Chelsea, Graham Potter and the club's form

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Graham Potter has one of the toughest jobs in the league at Chelsea. He believes that the talent in the squad is not the issue as it is all about handling the egos.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Rio Ferdinand has defender Chelsea boss Graham Potter, despite the Blues run of poor form Rio Ferdinand has defender Chelsea boss Graham Potter, despite the Blues run of poor form 👀 https://t.co/W3r6OfZMto

Speaking on Vibe With Five, the Manchester United legend said:

"I would go as far to say that Graham Potter has one of the hardest jobs in the league because what he has been given – it is weird to say that, because he's [been given] crazy amounts of talent [but] he's a new manager, he's never dealt with players of that stature, and those egos, and having to manage that."

He added:

"So every week, just imagine this, he's going in, yes he's got great players at his disposal and they're not a team, he's got to formulate a team, and disappoint between 11 to 15 players. All players think they should play, that is one of the hardest conversations."

Ferdinand also commented on the club owners deciding not to sack Potter:

"I think they're doing it their way and only time will tell whether they are what they say they're about. Can they withstand the pressure from outside influences like the media and fans? It's tough in equal ways, just at different ends of the spectrum, he walked into a group that was already formulated before he got there, all new signings. He didn't walk into a club that was settled."

Chelsea are still alive in the UEFA Champions League but trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their Round-of-16 tie.

Poll : 0 votes