Chelsea hold talks in Saudi Arabia in order to sell on-loan star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly started talks with Saudi Pro League clubs regarding Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's future.

Romelu Lukaku is currently playing for Seria A side AS Roma on loan from Chelsea. The Belgian forward joined the Stamford Bridge side for the first time in August 2011 from RSC Anderlecht. In 2014, he left the Blues to join Everton after a successful loan spell with the Toffees.

Lukaku was again signed by the Blues in August 2021 from Inter Milan for a reported transfer fee of £97.5 million. However, his return to Stamford Bridge didn't turn out to be as successful as expected. In the 2021–22 season, he made 44 appearances for Chelsea, bagging 15 goals and two assists across all competitions.

As a result, he was loaned to Inter Milan for the 2022–23 season, and in the ongoing campaign, he is playing for Roma. According to football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have opened talks with Saudi Pro League sides for Lukaku, who will be returning to Stamford Bridge in June later this year. This season, the 30-year-old has made 38 appearances for Roma, bagging 18 goals and four assists.

Chelsea enter pursuit of 19-year-old midfielder - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea reportedly joined the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in the upcoming transfer window, as per Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via football.london).

Apart from the Blues, Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen on signing the Benfica youngster. Joao Neves' current contract with the Portuguese giants will expire in the summer of 2028.

Moreover, the 19-year-old midfielder's release clause is estimated to be around £102 million, which Benfica reportedly want to increase to £128 million. Neves has made 67 appearances for the Benfica senior team, recording four goals and three assists.

Chelsea also signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £106.8 million. Since joining the west London club, Fernandez has made 58 appearances for Chelsea, bagging seven goals and five assists.

