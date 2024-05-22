Chelsea identify 'main candidate' with €10m release clause in contract to replace Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly identified Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their "main candidate" to replace outgoing boss Mauricio Pochettino. According to reports from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 44-year-old Italian is at the top of the Blues' managerial wishlist.

Maresca took over from former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers when the Foxes suffered an unprecedented relegation to the EFL Championship after the 2022-23 campaign.

He ensured that Leicester faced no hurdles in the English second tier and got them promoted right back to the Premier League. His side had the best defense (41 conceded) and second-best attack (89 scored) in the entire division, lifting the title with 97 points in 46 games.

Prior to his stint at the King Power Stadium, Maresca was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for just one season - their treble-winning campaign in 2022-23. Even before that, he served as an assistant coach at Sevilla (2017-18) and West Ham (2018-19), and briefly held the managerial role at Parma (May-November 2021).

Maresca reportedly has a €10 million release clause in his contract, which will not be a challenging ask for Chelsea in the summer. Portuguese giants FC Porto have also showcased great interest in his services, with their current coach Sergio Conceicao expected to take over French side Olympique Marseille.

Di Marzio claims that Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is also on Chelsea's wishlist. McKenna led his side to back-to-back promotions and into the 2024-25 Premier League, missing out on the EFL Championship title by just a point.

Chelsea interested in Premier League manager who recently signed new long-term contract - Reports

Alongside Leicester City's Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are also reportedly interested in hiring AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

The 41-year-old steered the Cherries to a comfortable 12th-place finish in the Premier League in his first season in charge of the club. He was promptly rewarded with a new long-term contract until the end of the 2026 season; yet, the Blues continue to monitor him as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Iraola was on the five-man shortlist for the EPL Manager of the Season award alongside Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

HITC Football insider Graeme Bailey spoke exclusively to The Chelsea Chronicle, verifying the Blues' interest in bringing Iraola to the club. He said:

"They do like Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth a lot. Obviously he’s just committed to them. He’s a fabulous talent, so it’s no surprise to see him linked."

He has previously managed Spanish sides Rayo Vallecano and CD Mirandes, and lifted his first title, the Cypriot Super Cup, during his time at AEK Larnaca. Although his high-intensity style and tactics have been impressive, it remains to be seen how it would translate at a massive club like Chelsea.