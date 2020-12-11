Chelsea Injury Roundup: Ziyech ruled out for two weeks, latest on Pulisic, and more - 11th  December 2020

Chelsea have a crucial few weeks ahead as the fixtures will come thick and fast in the Premier League during December. However, they do have a couple of players on the sidelines. Let’s look at the latest injury updates from Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out with a hamstring injury

Callum Hudson-Odoi has not featured too much for Chelsea this season even before picking up a hamstring injury. Hudson-Odoi picked up the injury during a training session prior to the clash against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Most of Hudson-Odoi’s starts have come in the Champions League this season as Frank Lampard has rotated the players in the Chelsea squad to keep them fresh for games. Lampard has revealed that Hudson-Odoi will take at least a couple of weeks to recover from his injury.

Hakim Ziyech bites the dust as well

Like Hudson-Odoi, summer signing Hakim Ziyech too has been ruled out for the clash against Everton on Saturday. The Moroccan is nursing a hamstring strain as well, and he will not be rushed back into action with so many games approaching in the coming weeks.

Lampard expects both Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to recover in a fortnight or so and said:

"We're the same as we were in midweek [regarding injuries]. Hakim [Ziyech] and Callum [Hudson-Odoi] are out for a couple of weeks," revealed Lampard.

After missing the opening few weeks of the season for Chelsea due to a knee injury, Ziyech will be disappointed he has picked up another niggling injury ahead of a key period for the team.

Christian Pulisic could remain on the Chelsea bench

Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic felt a bit of soreness after Chelsea’s clash against Leeds United. Pulisic has had many niggling injuries too, and for a player of his profile, hamstring injuries will always be a debilitating experience.

Lampard does have good depth in his squad, so the likes of Timo Werner and Mason Mount could feature alongside Tammy Abraham in attack. Chelsea will have to be careful in the coming weeks, though as many players have suffered muscle injuries in what has been a hectic period in the Premier League.