Chelsea injury update on five stars including Kai Havertz and Mason Mount

Football London have issued injury updates on five Chelsea players. The list of players includes the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic. Out of these, Mount and Havertz are the only ones who have a timeline in place for their return to action.

Last week, Germany boss Hansi Flick revealed that Havertz had suffered a thigh problem during the international break. However, Flick then stated that the attacker could play in Germany's match against Armenia. Havertz not only played the match, but also netted the opener in Die Mannschaft's 4-1 victory.

The 22-year-old has largely been deployed as a false 9 by Chelsea in Lukaku's absence and would've been a huge miss. However, Havertz looks set to play in the Blues' Premier League encounter against Leicester City this weekend. So far this season, he has four goals and two assists in 16 games for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount had to undergo dental surgery earlier this month following an infection to his wisdom tooth. The Englishman did not recover in time from the procedure to join up with Gareth Southgate's squad for the international break.

However, Mount is expected to play against Leicester City this weekend. The 22-year-old has played 13 matches for Chelsea across all competitions this season, netting three goals and laying out two assists.

No timeline in place as Chelsea sweat over fitness of Lukaku, Kovacic and Werner

Unlike Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are yet to discover the availability of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic.

Both Lukaku and Werner limped off injured during the Blues' 4-0 victory over Malmo in the UEFA Champions League on October 21. The Belgian suffered an ankle injury after winning a penalty for his side and was replaced by Havertz in the 23rd minute. Meanwhile, Werner went down around 20 minutes later with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Neither player has featured since for Chelsea and there is no timeline for their return at the moment. However, Lukaku has returned to training and could get match fit sooner rather than later. He has scored four goals in 11 matches for the Blues this season, while Werner has two goals in 10 matches.

Mateo Kovacic rounds up Chelsea's injury list. The Croatian picked up a knock in training ahead of the Blues' match against Newcastle United on October 30. Kovacic has not featured for Thomas Tuchel's side since and his availability is still unknown at the moment.

The 27-year-old has been excellent for Chelsea this season, registering a goal and five assists in 13 matches before his injury.

