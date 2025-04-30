Chelsea interested in £12m Ligue 1 sensation as Blues seek to bolster squad in summer: Reports

Chelsea are interested in Ligue 1 sensation Emanuel Emegha, as per a report from TBR Football. The 22-year-old Dutch striker is currently plying his trade for BlueCo owned Strasbourg.

Emegha joined Strasbourg in 2023 in a deal reportedly worth £12 million. He is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer with a host of Premier League clubs interested in his signature. As per the report, people at Chelsea believe the youngster should be given a chance to perform at Stamford Bridge.

The forward has also garnered attention from Everton, West Ham United, Brentford, and Fulham. The Toffees have held talks about signing Emegha.

Enzo Maresca is looking to bolster his attacking unit and Emegha fits perfectly into his style of play. He has scored 14 goals and delivered three assists in the current domestic campaign in 24 appearances.

The Blues are going to witness a hectic summer window and strengthening their attacking third remains a prerogative. However, Emegha is not the only name on their wishlist. As per the report, Maresca's side are currently leading the race to sign English striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Christopher Nkunku might leave the club in the upcoming window. Moreoever, Nicolas Jackson's recent drop in form has raised concerns. Jackson and Cole Palmer started the season well for the Blues. However, in recent weeks, both forwards have struggled in front of goal.

Chelsea strikers' attacking form this season

The Blues have four centre-forwards in their squad for the 2024-25 season, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, and David Fofana. The latter two have missed large chunks of the season due to injury, forcing the club to rely on Jackson and Nkunku.

Jackson started the season well, scoring in every other Premier League game. However, after scoring nine goals in just 16 games, he witnessed a drop in form. Moreover, a hamstring injury forced him to stay out of action for five league fixtures.

The Senegalese striker returned on April 4, when the team faced Tottenham Hotspur at home, but couldn't find the net in his first four games after the recovery. His 10th goal of the season came on April 26, when Chelsea defeated Everton on April 26.

Nkunku, on the other hand, has received limited game-time and scored three goals across 27 Premier League appearances.

