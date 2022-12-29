Chelsea interested in Enzo Fernandez; could replace midfielder linked to Premier League rivals in January - Reports 

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italia, Chelsea are interested in signing 2022 FIFA World Cup star Enzo Fernandez. He could be a replacement for Jorginho, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Jorginho's contract with the Blues is set to expire next summer. He is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement starting in January. The Italian, however, could leave next month itself. Eddie Howe's side are currently in second spot of the Premier League table and are interested in Jorginho.

Jorginho has been a pillar in the middle of the park for the Blues since his arrival in 2018. He has made 208 appearances for the club so far. He has won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup with Chelsea.

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante

would also have ready an offer of more than 100 million for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, the 21 year-old named the Best Young Player of Jorginho, expiring in 2023, could leave #CFC as early as January: Newcastle is very interested in the midfielder. #Chelsea would also have ready an offer of more than 100 million for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, the 21 year-old named the Best Young Player of #Qatar2022 Jorginho, expiring in 2023, could leave #CFC as early as January: Newcastle is very interested in the midfielder. #Chelsea would also have ready an offer of more than 100 million for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, the 21 year-old named the Best Young Player of #Qatar2022 . https://t.co/iIey6vnJbP

The 31-year-old, however, might be on his way out of the club. Enzo Fernandez might come in as his replacement. Pursuing Fernandez's signature will cost Todd Boehly more than €100 million. The American business tycoon is more than willing to shell out that much.

Fernandez was absolutely superb for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was named the young player of the tournament. He also fits the Blues' plan of creating a squad with players aged 25 or less.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz urged the team to build on the win against Bournemouth

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Kai Havertz scored the opener for the Blues as Chelsea earned a 2-0 home win against Bournemouth. The German was happy to get on the scoresheet and wants his peers to build on the win.

Speaking after the game, Havertz said (via the Blues' official website):

"Very pleased, I was delighted to score but the main thing was to get the win and that's huge for us. The win and the goals will hopefully give us confidence going forward. We lost three before the World Cup break so it was important we got the victory in the first game back, so we are very happy to do this."

He further added:

"We have to keep winning and this period coming up is going to be crucial for us. We are going to give our best in the next games to get on a run and this is a fantastic start for us. We needed the three points and I thought we were good value for them, We got off to a good start and we created plenty of chances."

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes