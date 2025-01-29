Chelsea interested in signing 29-year-old Bundesliga star as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster squad: Reports

According to a report by Football Whispers, Chelsea are considering a move for Bundesliga star Leroy Sane. The English side are keen to bolster their side to help Enzo Maresca return to his best form in the campaign's second half.

Sane is no stranger to English football, havinh spent four years with the reigning champions, Manchester City, from 2016 to 2020. The forward signed for the Sky Blues for a reported €52 million fee and scored 39 goals while providing 43 assists in 135 assists to help the side to two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and one FA Cup.

Following his € 49 million move to Bayern Munich, Sane continued to impress, scoring 55 goals and providing 51 assists in 198 appearances to help the Bavarians win three Bundesliga titles. Chelsea will be pleased to know that their target is in the final months of his contract with the German side and will be available for a lower fee if an approach is made for his services.

Trending

“When I heard it, I thought it’s almost like giving the players a get out of jail free card if you start playing badly." Arsenal legend criticizes Chelsea boss for comments.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca for his comments about his side earlier in the season. The Italian tactician publicly ruled his side out of the title race when they enjoyed a rich vein of form that saw them rise as high as second.

Speaking about the Blues boss' comments, he insisted that the manager gave his players an excuse if their performance levels dropped. Speaking on his podcast the Wrighty's House Podcast via Football, insider, Wright said:

“He didn’t need to say that, he could have just said it in the dressing room. [Former Arsenal manager] George Graham wouldn’t say anything that made you think, Arsene Wenger as well was very positive. When I heard it, I thought it’s almost like giving the players a get out of jail free card if you start playing badly. I found it strange, it didn’t need to be said. At some stage, there was going to be some form of drop-off without him saying that and giving them an excuse."

“He should have just said it’s brilliant and we’re ahead of schedule and we will see where we are. That’s what you do.”

Chelsea have seen their form drop off in recent games, and the west London side currently sits sixth on the table. Maresca and his side have won one, lost two and drawn two of their last five Premier League games.

