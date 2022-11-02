Chelsea interested in signing ex-Barcelona man who was rejected by Arsenal last summer: Reports

According to record.pt, as reported by The Boot Room, Chelsea are interested in signing former Barcelona left-back Alex Grimaldo, who was rejected by Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Grimaldo during the summer transfer window. However, they later decided to buy Oleksandr Zinchenko instead. The Ukrainian has been superb for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season.

He has managed to secure the primary left-back position at the club over Kieran Tierney. Zinchenko, however, has been out of action for a while due to injury issues.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in their ranks for the left-back position. Cucurella was recently signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for a hefty fee.

Graham Potter, however, is looking to build a squad that fits into his mold of play. Hence, he is interested in Grimaldo.

Grimaldo has previously been a part of Barcelona's academy. The Spaniard never represented the Catalan club's senior side.

He has been in good form for Benfica this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 20 games.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter previewed clash against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Graham Potter suffered his first defeat as the Chelsea manager when the Blues suffered a 4-1 away defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion this past weekend.

Potter's side will look to bounce back from the loss. While speaking ahead of the game, Potter said (via football.london):

"We have to have respect for the competition and respect for the teams. We have to prepare to win. We're at home, we want to finish the competition off well at this stage and we want to respond from the disappointment of the weekend. We'll pick a team that we think can win with respect to the opponent and we'll try our best."

The Blues suffered a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League. They will lock horns again in the return leg on Thursday, November 3.

When asked whether his side are contemplating revenge, Potter said:

"We've got first-hand experience that Dinamo are a talented side with dangerous players. Certainly, the front positions are dangerous, good width, well organised. Quality team that you would expect at this level.

"It's the Champions League. They've earned their right to be here, they're still competing for the points so we have to be good, we have to be ready for them."

Chelsea are currently at the top of the table in Group E with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from five games.

