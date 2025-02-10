Chelsea interested in signing 'Swedish Lionel Messi' amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen in the 2025 summer transfer window, as per TBT Football. Bardghji, who has been nicknamed the 'Swedish Lionel Messi,' also has other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur queuing up for his signature.

The 19-year-old, however, has always been on Chelsea's radar, and they are firmly set to rope him in the summer, according to the report. The FC Copenhagen winger, who is left-footed but operates on the right wing, has scored 11 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season.

Along with Chelsea and Manchester United, Bardghji has also drawn interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Atalanta, if the report is to be believed. It is safe to say that with his contract expiring in December 2025, he is among the most widely sought young attackers in Europe.

The report also mentions that Tottenham Hotspur were quoted £21.5m for Bardghji in January 2024, but with his contract expiring this year, he may be available for less. The 'Swedish Lionel Messi' earned plaudits from across the world by becoming the youngest-ever player to score against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League when he bagged the winner in the clubs' November 2023 meeting.

With that winner against the Red Devils at the Parken, Bardghji also became the youngest to score for Copenhagen in the continental competition. He has made four appearances for the Sweden U21 team so far but has not found the back of the net just yet.

Chelsea have plenty of wingers in their ranks

Chelsea have plenty of wingers in their ranks, and it is not quite clear what they intend to do with another. Currently, the likes of Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, and Mykhaylo Mudryk operate on the wings for the Blues. Bardghji will have to compete for a spot in the starting XI with all these players.

However, Roony Bardghji will improve tremendously if he decides to move to the Premier League, as the competition is widely touted to be among the most competitive in the world. He might even find his feet enough to make his debut for the Sweden national team.

Chelsea, who are currently ranked fourth in the Premier League table, were eliminated from the FA Cup following a 1-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion away from home on Saturday, February 8. They will next be seen in action against the same opponents at the same venue on February 14 in the Premier League.

