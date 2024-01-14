Chelsea join Liverpool in race to sign Brazil international with £100 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race for Newcastle United's star midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fichajes.

Guimaraes played a pivotal role last season for Newcastle, helping them finish fourth in the Premier League as well as reach the EFL Cup final. This season, the Brazilian has played in all 20 league games and six Champions League games for the Magpies, underlining his importance to the team.

It is being reported that Guimaraes wants to continue playing in the Champions League. Given Newcastle's current slump in form, they will have to play out of their skin to finish in the top four and qualify for the European competition.

The Magpies are also reportedly open to selling the Brazilian to Barcelona or Real Madrid for less than his £100 million release clause. It is also believed that the midfielder's dream destination is Camp Nou.

The Magpies will not sell the superstar at a discounted price to Liverpool or Chelsea, however. If they wished to sign him, they would have to pay the full release clause amount.

The club are also in a Financial Fair Play (FFP) predicament, with an urgent need to sell some of their top stars to balance their books and escape punishment.

Regardless of the FFP implications, the club will reportedly not part ways with Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who has been linked to Arsenal. They will also not sell Dutch defender Sven Botman, who has been linked to PSG, as per the aforementioned report.

The Reds have long been in the hunt for a defensive midfielder to control the tempo from deep. Chelsea are looking for a midfield controller next to the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool eyeing 23-year-old Championship star as Kelleher replacement

Liverpool are targeting Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as Caoimhin Kelleher's replacement, according to Daily Mail.

Patterson has already made over 100 appearances for the Black Cats during his relatively short career. He could be the perfect long-term backup keeper to Alisson if Kelleher decided to leave.

The Irish shot-stopper has reportedly sought a move away from the club for the last couple of years, in search of more first-team game time. Liverpool are also said to be open to selling 24-year-old Kelleher if their £20 million demand is met.