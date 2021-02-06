Chelsea to join Manchester United in race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to go head to head with Manchester United for the signature of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho next summer.

According to Sport1, Dortmund are bracing themselves for the departure of Jadon Sancho next summer, and have reportedly reduced their asking price for the 20-year-old winger to £88 million, which has resulted in Chelsea joining the race for the Englishman's signature.

Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. The deal, however, failed to materialize as United refused to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation of Sancho.

The Manchester City youth-product has suffered from a dip in form this season. Sancho had a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign, but has refound his magic in recent weeks, contributing three goals and six assists in his last ten appearances for the club.

Dortmund are rumored to have reduced their asking price as they are eager to raise funds through sales next summer. The Bundesliga club have now set Sancho's asking price at £88 million, which has caused Chelsea to join Manchester United in the race for the 20-year-old.

#Chelsea and Manchester United have been alerted by Borussia Dortmund lowering their asking price for Jadon Sancho. #CFC | @ChelseaFC https://t.co/LkDcugoNml — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 5, 2021

Dortmund could be forced to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United or Chelsea after incurring heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic

Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen

The Bundesliga club have reportedly incurred losses worth up to £66 million due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which may force them to part ways with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

Manchester United are said to still be interested in securing Sancho's signature despite spending £37 million to sign Amad Diallo from Atalanta in January. The Red Devils will face stiff competition from Chelsea, who have now entered the race for Sancho.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho 'set for £88m move to the Prem as Dortmund give up hopes of keeping star' https://t.co/ld9gG8oXf5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 6, 2021

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to fight for trophies, and could be only a couple of signings away from getting their hands on silverware. Manchester United believe Jadon Sancho could be the player that could lead them to their first Premier League title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Chelsea on the other hand, are going through a transition phase. The club recently sacked Frank Lampard, and hired Thomas Tuchel as his replacement. Tuchel could look to use his contacts at Dortmund to convince Sancho to join the Blues next summer.