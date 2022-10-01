Chelsea join Manchester United in race to sign Premier League GK amid concerns about Edouard Mendy - Reports 

According to reports, Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Blues currently have Edouard Mendy as their first-choice goalkeeper. The Senegalese was signed in 2020 and is tied down to a contract until 2025.

However, his future is up in the air as Chelsea's board have reportedly lost faith in the player. Mendy has endured a difficult campaign this term, making a series of errors that have cost his team points in the Premier League.

Since joining the Blues, Mendy has kept 49 clean sheets in 99 appearances for the club. He has won multiple individual and team awards with the Blues as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also keen on Jordan Pickford. David De Gea was the subject of heavy criticism as well for his below par performances after the Red Devils endured a difficult start to their season.

The Spaniard has been their number one choice goalkeeper for over a decade now. However, his contract runs out next summer. While the club could extend his contract, they are willing to explore other options. Manchester United also have Martin Dubravka, who was signed on loan from Newcastle United in the summer.

Pickford, meanwhile, has made 205 appearances for the Toffees since signing for the club in 2017. He is also England's first-choice goalkeeper at the moment.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter on comparisons with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea coach Graham Potter

Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as their head coach after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel on Sept. 7. The Blues drew their first game under Potter in the UEFA Champions League.

They are yet to play a Premier League game under him. When asked if his Chelsea team will look different to that of Thomas Tuchel's, here's what Potter said (via football.london):

"I think everybody has got a slightly different idea of football and don't get too wound up about that. It's more a choice of what we all make and the job then is to make our choices work. Huge respect for Thomas and his teams.

"I'm not in the business of comparing myself to him or anyone else. I'm just going to try and put a team out on the pitch that is recognizable, something the supporters are proud of, and ultimately a winning football team."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far