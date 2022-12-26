Chelsea keen to sign at least three players in January transfer window - Reports

Chelsea are looking to spend big as the January transfer window looms closer. Graham Potter's side endured a nightmarish few weeks before the FIFA World Cup break and are currently languishing in the eighth spot in the Premier League table with 21 points on the board from 14 games.

They are looking to bolster their options all over the field. The Blues are close to securing the signature of Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

The Premier League side, co-owned by Todd Boehly, are willing to spend €30 million on the player. Monaco, however, value the player at €35 million.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea hope to add at least three first-team players in January and are exploring both permanent deals and loans (especially for forwards). Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is the most advanced deal ahead of January, as @DavidOrnstein first revealed. Chelsea hope to add at least three first-team players in January and are exploring both permanent deals and loans (especially for forwards). Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is the most advanced deal ahead of January, as @DavidOrnstein first revealed. https://t.co/ai0zzQboRC

Josko Gvardiol is yet another player in whom the Blues are highly interested. RB Leipzig value the player at a range of €80 million to €85 million. Gvardiol's impressive performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup have only increased his demand.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Josko Gvardiol is still a priority, too, but Chelsea no closer to agreeing a fee than last summer. Leipzig sticking to their £80-85m valuation amidst growing interest post World Cup. Josko Gvardiol is still a priority, too, but Chelsea no closer to agreeing a fee than last summer. Leipzig sticking to their £80-85m valuation amidst growing interest post World Cup. https://t.co/B9EghKg6Vz

Belgian striker Leandro Trossard has been offered to Chelsea as well. Trossard has scored seven goals and has provided three assists for Brighton & Hove Albion so far this season. The Blues, however, are yet to make a final decision on the player.

Graham Potter is also a big admirer of Canadian striker Jonathan David, who plays for Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



twitter.com/JacobsBen/stat… Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea will be back for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez in January. Club pushed for much of deadline day to see if a sale was possible. Player wanted the move and has been directly reassured #CFC will return. Chelsea will be back for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez in January. Club pushed for much of deadline day to see if a sale was possible. Player wanted the move and has been directly reassured #CFC will return. Ajax's Edson Alvarez remains on Chelsea's radar. He wanted the move last summer and failed to turn up to training to try and force it. As reported, Todd Boehly told him #CFC would be back in January. Now up to new recruitment team if they follow through. Ajax's Edson Alvarez remains on Chelsea's radar. He wanted the move last summer and failed to turn up to training to try and force it. As reported, Todd Boehly told him #CFC would be back in January. Now up to new recruitment team if they follow through.twitter.com/JacobsBen/stat…

The Blues are also keen to reinforce their midfield, as both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in the final year of their respective contracts. They are interested in Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Ajax star Edson Alvarez is also on the Premier League club's radar. The defensive midfielder would help Potter's team bolster their options in the middle of the pitch.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter confident of turning his team's fortunes

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Despite a positive start under Potter, Chelsea have fallen into a hole as the season has progressed. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager is confident of digging his team out of it. Potter recently said (via The Guardian):

“I’m even more confident, even more aware of the support I have now than I was three months ago when I took the job, So that tells you something. It’s a credit to them and their support and how they have communicated with me - it’s been fantastic."

Poll : 0 votes