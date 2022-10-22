Chelsea keen on signing 25-year-old winger valued at £45 million: Reports

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are keen on bringing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

Danjuma is currently rated at a fee of £45 million by Transfermarkt. He has scored three goals in eight appearances for the Yellow Submarine so far this season.

Since arriving at the club from Bournemouth last season, Danjuma has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 42 games for the Spanish side.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is keen to reinforce his side's attacking unit. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were signed during the transfer window, they are still weak on that part of the pitch.

Danjuma could be a good fit for Graham Potter's team as he has previous experience in English football during his stint with Bournemouth. He played 52 games for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter previewed Premier League clash against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea are set to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (22 October). Potter already holds a win over Erik ten Hag's side with Brighton & Hove Albonn at the opening day of the season.

While reflecting on that win, here's what Potter said (via football.london):

“A lot. I have huge respect for [Erik] Ten Hag, the job he’s done in his career, and his quality as a coach. You can see people adapt and adjust as they go into the competition faze.

So, they have done well. Obviously, it wasn’t a great start from their perspective but they’ve battled back, got points and played well. It’s going to be a tough game.”

He further went on to point out the areas where Manchester United have improved:

“They’ve changed a little in how they build-up, they are a little bit more direct. At the same time, they have the same quality. The have the threats of [Marcus] Rashford, Antony, [Jadon] Sancho and Bruno Fernandes plays a key role for them.

"So, there are a lot of similarities but they seem to have adapted to the competition, adapted to each other, learned more about each other. It’s a normal process really."

Potter added:

"I’d been at Brighton for three years when we played them and Erik had been at Manchester United six weeks if that, so there is a lot of learning you need to do and a process that you need to go through. That’s normal. He has the quality and naturally, they will get better and better as time goes on.”

