Chelsea keen on signing 29-year-old England international: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the near future.

According to 90 min, the Blues are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department despite the acquisition of Robert Sanchez for £25 million in the summer. Further, Mauricio Pochettino could also turn to Kepa Arrizabalaga once he returns from his loan spell from Real Madrid next summer.

However, with Kepa's future uncertain, Chelsea could look to bring in an experienced Premier League shot-stopper in Pickford. The 29-year-old is the Toffees' number one between the sticks and has made 258 appearances in the English top flight, representing Everton and Sunderland. Pickford has kept 64 clean sheets from those matches.

A move to west London may seem an interesting prospect for England's number one who would then have the opportunity to win major trophies. However, the Blues are in a rebuilding process of their own, currently placed 11th in the Premier League table, having racked up 12 points in 10 fixtures.

This season, Pickford has completed 12 appearances and has managed two clean sheets across all competitions. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea come in with an offer to sign the goalkeeper during January or next summer.

Pundit believes Robert Sanchez is not good enough for Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has had his fair share of criticism following his move from Brighton to Stamford Bridge in the summer. So far this season, the Spain international has recorded 10 Premier League appearances and has recorded three clean sheets.

Most recently, Sanchez was in the spotlight after his mistake against Arsenal on October 21. With his side cruising at 2-0, the goalkeeper handed the ball straight to Declan Rice while attempting a pass into midfield, with about 15 minutes left on the clock. After Rice converted the opportunity and halved the deficit, the Gunners eventually came back to draw the match 2-2.

Claiming that the goalkeeper wasn't good enough for the Blues back in September, talkSPORT pundit Andy Jacobs said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He’s not a great shot-stopper. His distribution is pretty poor. Brighton didn’t think he was good enough; why do you think he’s good enough?"

This season, Sanchez has conceded 11 goals, lost possession five times, and has recorded a chipped passing accuracy of 51 per cent in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old is trusted between the sticks after January.