"Benzema already has another victim" - Spanish media compare Chelsea's Edouard Mendy to Loris Karius after howler against Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been compared to former Liverpool number one Loris Karius after costing his side a goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Senagelese international underhit a tame pass to teammate Antonio Rudiger while 35 yards off his goal early in the second-half. This allowed Karim Benzema to steal in and slot the ball into an empty net to complete his hat-trick and secure a 3-1 victory for the current La Liga leaders.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted after the game that he believes the tie is now over ahead of next week's quarter-final second leg. The German tactician also attempted to deflect blame away from his keeper following the gaffe, as Tuchel took responsibility for Chelsea's defeat at Stamford Bridge, claiming he got his tactics wrong.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Benzema and forcing goalkeepers to make massive mistakes isn’t spoken about enough. Karius, Ulreich, Donnarumma and now Mendy. All shook at the mere sight of the son of Don Florentino. Benzema and forcing goalkeepers to make massive mistakes isn’t spoken about enough. Karius, Ulreich, Donnarumma and now Mendy. All shook at the mere sight of the son of Don Florentino.

This wasn't the first time that Benzema has taken advantage of some questionable goalkeeping against an English side in the Champions League, following the Frenchman's now-infamous goal in the 2018 final in Kiev against Liverpool.

With the teams level after 50 minutes, Reds shot-stopper Karius attempted to throw the ball out to a full-back. But Benzema intercepted it, with his block going straight into an open goal, as Los Blancos went on to win the game 3-1.

Spanish newspaper AS made reference to the Karius incident following Mendy's howler and said via Sports Witness:

"To all this we must add the tremendous error of Edouard Mendy. After Karius, Ulreich and Donnarumma, the enthusiastic pressure from Benzema already has another victim on his resume."

The 34-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 38 goals in 37 so far, including 12 strikes in his last seven.

The Frenchman has been described as the most complete centre-forward currently in world football, and has been particularly praised for his high intensity and relentless pressing.

EssinemLFC @essinem7 Mendy having a Karius moment.



Mad that it’s the same player taking advantage… Mendy having a Karius moment.Mad that it’s the same player taking advantage… https://t.co/N6HQ1jxBAN

Chelsea latest victims as Benzema continues to terrorize goalkeeprs

The Chelsea encounter wasn't the first time the striker has forced a goalkeeper into an error this season in Europe. He tackled PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma to ignite a memorable comeback victory in the previous round, again going on to complete a hat-trick in the process.

The other incident referred to by AS came in the 2018 semi-final against Bayern Munich. Stand-in keeper Sven Ulreich played due to a Manuel Neuer injury, and with the score at 3-2 in favor of the Spanish giants, Ulreich was picking the ball up with Benzema bearing down on him before attempting to kick it clear. The German got it horribly wrong as Madrid sealed their place in the final.

IG: twelfthmantweets @12thmantweets_ Mendy and Donnarumma seeing Benzema close them down Mendy and Donnarumma seeing Benzema close them down https://t.co/sSPfnnI6yz

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava