Chelsea keeping close eye on 28-year-old Premier League right-back with potential intention of replacing Reece James: Reports

Chelsea are closely pursuing Crystal Palace fullback Daniel Munoz, if reports from Antena 2 (via TeamTalk) are to be believed. The 28-year-old is being seen as a potential replacement for Reece James at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also looking at Sporting CP’s Dario Essugo as an alternative.

However, Chelsea will have to ward off threats from Manchester City and Barcelona if they are to attain their goal of signing Munoz, the report states. The Colombia international has adjusted well to life in the Premier League ever since he arrived at Palace in January 2024 from Genk.

Prior to Genk, Munoz plied his trade for Atletico Nacional and Aguilas Doradas in Colombia. In the ongoing season, he has turned out for Palace on 27 occasions, out of which 23 appearances have come in the Premier League alone. Despite being a defender, he has scored two goals and bagged four assists this season.

Trending

Now, the London club are looking at Munoz as a like-for-like replacement for their captain Reece James in case the injury-prone player needs more time in the treatment room. If he does move to Chelsea, Munoz will compete directly with Malo Gusto for a spot in the starting lineup under manager Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have looked at Munoz as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who departed for AC Milan on loan in the January transfer window. Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been keeping an eye on their former player Marc Guehi, whom they are keen on bringing back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face Brighton in FA Cup next

Chelsea next face an uphill challenge against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 8. Although they beat Morecambe 5-0 in the previous round of this knockout competition, they will expect a stiffer challenge from their fellow Premier League side in this round.

In the league, the Blues are currently ranked fourth in the table with 43 points. Their dream of challenging for the title may seem a tad implausible given the difference of 13 points that leaders Liverpool have already drawn. But they can very well qualify for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Manager Maresca has had an uplifting effect on the Blues ever since his arrival at the start of the season, and their supporters can sense the direction the wind is blowing. The players, for the moment, however, will have their eyes firmly set on the FA Cup and qualifying for its next round by beating Brighton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback