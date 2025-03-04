According to a report by GIFN, Chelsea are monitoring Liverpool's target, Sam Beukema, after his impressive performances in Serie A. The Dutch defender has impressed for Bologna and recently impressed against Blues loanee Jao Felix.

Ad

Beukema joined the Serie A side in the summer of 2023 from Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar for a reported €7.89 million fee. The 26-year-old has played 5818 minutes for Bologna across 68 games, and his impressive performances have drawn attention from other clubs.

Beukema joined his previous side months after current Liverpool boss Arne Slot left to join Feyenoord and could be a player the Dutch tactician singled out for a transfer. Chelsea continue their bid to shore up their team, and the defender's performances could see him brought in as an affordable option to raise the floor at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Trending

Bologna will be confident in their position with the highly sought-after defender whose contract with the Serie A side runs until the summer of 2027.

"For me, I like, it’s a bit like Rodri. And for me, he’s been absolutely fantastic, really" - Chelsea legend praises Liverpool midfielder

Chelsea legend John Obi-Mikel has praised Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's impressive performances this season. The Dutch midfielder has been phenomenal for Arne Slot's side, helping them compete on multiple fronts with his consistently outstanding performances.

Ad

Speaking about the former Bayern Munich star on his Obi-One Podcast, the former Nigerian midfielder praised the Dutchman, comparing him to Ballon d'Or winning midfielder Rodri. He said:

"So because I am one, [he] plays in my position. When I see a player who’s doing so well, I become a huge fan. And for me, Gravenberch the way he plays, not only defending, breaking up players when he has the ball, you know, he drives the ball forward, he pushes the team forward. For me, I like, it’s a bit like Rodri. And for me, he’s been absolutely fantastic, really. I feel like players in your position, like even when you were playing, I feel like... we never get the credit."

Gravenberch joined Liverpool in the summer of 2023 from Bayern Munich for a reported €40 million fee. He has impressed in his 37 games this season, providing two assists and is contracted to the English side until the summer of 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback