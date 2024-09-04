Chelsea keeping tabs on attacking duo ahead of potential January transfer following failed Victor Osimhen coup: Reports 

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain interested in Benjamin Sesko and Evan Ferguson, despite their failed pursuit of Victor Osimhen this summer. The two young strikers are among the most exciting prospects in the world at the moment.

21-year-old Sesko joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from sister-club RB Salzburg in the summer of 2023 and is contracted to them until 2029. The Slovenian striker has bagged 19 goals and four assists in 45 appearances and is valued at €50 million as per Transfermarkt.

Evan Ferguson, who has been with Brighton & Hove Albion's senior squad since 2022, has made 65 appearances for the Seagulls, recording 16 goals and five assists. He is also valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

Both players suit the profile the Chelsea ownership has targeted in the transfer market since taking over the club. Osimhen could be the subject of renewed transfer interest from the Blues in January as well. The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

What Chelsea target Victor Osimhen said about his future at the beginning of the transfer window

At the beginning of the 2024 summer transfer window, Osimhen seemed set to secure a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea. There were also reports that Liverpool were interested in his services.

Speaking earlier in the year with CBS Sports (via Liverpool.com) the Nigerian striker said:

"At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn't go so well as planned."

“But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

Although PSG and Chelsea both engaged in negotiations with Napoli and Osimhen's camp for a move this summer, there was no breakthrough in talks. He has joined Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray on loan and will be hoping to impress there.

