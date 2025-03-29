Chelsea keeping tabs on highly rated 16-year-old goalkeeper, ready to send scouts to watch him play: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Adana Demirspor's young Turkish goalkeeper Deniz Donmezer. According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Blues will send scouts to watch him in action in the near future.

Ad

The 16-year-old goalkeeper graduated to Demirspor's first team at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He has made 15 appearances this season, catching the eye of top European sides with his impressive displays.

Already standing at 6'3" tall, Donmezer has turned heads with his ability to play as a sweeper keeper and his proficiency at saving penalties. The youngster has saved two out of five penalties that he has faced this season (40%).

Ad

Trending

Chelsea's current shot-stoppers, Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, have been inconsistent between the sticks this season. Enzo Maresca's side have kept just 12 clean sheets in 43 games this season, forcing the administration's hand to look at other avenues to find their number one.

Although the Blues have Kepa Arrizabalaga (30) and Djordje Petrovic (25) out on loan to Bournemouth and Strasbourg, respectively, Donmezer has become a subject of great interest at the club.

Sabuncuoglu has claimed that officials from Chelsea, along with Donmezer's agent Murat Erdogan, will be in attendance for Demirspor's game against Eyupspor on April 14.

Ad

"Chelsea will surely sell" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Blues star's future at Stamford Bridge

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will certainly leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard became the most expensive shot-stopper in history when the Blues signed him from Athletic Club for a whopping £71.4 million in August 2018. He failed to live up to expectations in west London and has been linked with a move away from the club in recent years.

Ad

However, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent 2024-25 campaign, delivering some impressive performances during his loan spell at Bournemouth. He has kept six clean sheets in 25 appearances, helping his side compete for European qualification in the Premier League.

According to Romano, the Cherries are keen on signing Kepa permanently from Enzo Maresca's side. He also stated that the Blues are keen on parting ways with the Spaniard, increasing the probability of the move.

Ad

In a recent post on X, Romano wrote:

"Bournemouth are keen on signing Kepa on permanent deal after his excellent season on loan. Deal will depend on final costs but Bournemouth are happy with his impact, and Chelsea will surely sell Kepa as he's one of the players on the outgoings list."

Expand Tweet

A whole host of players, including Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel and Roma's Mile Svilar, have been rumoured with moves to Chelsea as they continue their search for a long-term goalkeeping solution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback