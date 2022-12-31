Chelsea lead chase for £62 million-rated Jude Bellingham alternative - Reports

Premier League side Chelsea have been linked with another midfielder ahead of the winter transfer window, who has been identified as an alternative to their potential big-ticket signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The new player with whom Graham Potter's side are reportedly linked is Inter Milan's 25-year-old midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Football London.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Chelsea's fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool have also shown previous interest in Barella. The two big European clubs are also in the fray to sign Bellingham after his heroics with the England national team in the recently-concluded World Cup in Qatar.

The Italy international is The Blues' backup plan as they want to strengthen their midfield as soon as possible. The Blues have struggled to maintain their consistency in the Premier League this season, with persistent injury issues for several vital players depleting their quality and depth in midfield.

Barella has been in exceptional form since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, having 12 goal involvements, including six goals and as many assists, in 20 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances this season have not gone unnoticed, as many big clubs are ready with impressive contracts to offer him in the winter transfer window.

Despite the involvement of the Italian international, Chelsea's primary targets include Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez. It seems nearly impossible for Graham Potter to sign all three players they are getting linked with, as this will involve a massive transfer budget of over £300 million.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will be willing to go all out for their targets during the winter transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

''Chelsea will push again in the next hours'' - Fabrizio Romano reveals Argentina and Benfica star Enzo Fernandez's imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea is set to make another push to land Argentina and Benfica star Enzo Fernandez in the winter transfer window. The 21-year-old's arrival looks imminent at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist, known for his reliable transfer updates, revealed that the Blues are close to completing a deal for the talented midfielder. He said that Fernandez personally wants to join the London club but is waiting for the club's approval as he does not want to disrespect them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Enzo already accepted Chelsea's contract bid, but he played as he'd never disrespect Benfica.



Up to Rui Costa. Chelsea will push again in the next hours and days to sign Enzo Fernandez. Plan is to get him immediately, not in June. Deal depends on Benfica decision now.Enzo already accepted Chelsea's contract bid, but he played as he'd never disrespect Benfica.Up to Rui Costa. Chelsea will push again in the next hours and days to sign Enzo Fernandez. Plan is to get him immediately, not in June. Deal depends on Benfica decision now. 🔵 #CFC Enzo already accepted Chelsea's contract bid, but he played as he'd never disrespect Benfica.Up to Rui Costa. https://t.co/eRhrJNlqzt

His arrival will significantly boost the Blues as they look to challenge for silverware in the and secure a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

