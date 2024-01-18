Chelsea legend Didier Drogba sends message to former boss Jose Mourinho following the latter's sacking from AS Roma

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by Serie A club AS Roma on Tuesday, January 16. As per reports from Football Italia, it was a largely unexpected decision.

Mourinho took to Instagram to post his farewell and bid adieu to the Roma fans. The post garnered close to a million likes and more than 55,000 comments, with most of them praising the Portuguese manager.

Whilst wishes poured in for Mourinho from the fans, one message also came from his former player, Didier Drogba.

“Grande @josemourinho forever the Maestro,” the former Ivory Coast international commented.

Didier Drogba's comment

Mourinho and Drogba won three Premier League titles at Chelsea among other other honors.

Jose Mourinho's record at AS Roma

Placed ninth in Serie A, Roma have not performed well this season. However, the overall consensus was that despite their poor campaign, Mourinho did at Roma.

He guided them to the first Conference League title in 2022, beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final. Mourinho also guided the Italian team to the Europa League final the following season. However, Roma lost on penalties to Sevilla.

Overall, the Portuguese manager has 68 wins, 30 draws, and 40 losses in 138 games during his tenure in Rome.

Pat Nevin warns Chelsea against hiring Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin does not expect Jose Mourinho to return to Chelsea in a managerial capacity in the wake of his sacking from AS Roma. The Portuguese boss remains Chelsea's most successful manager to date, having won three Premier League titles with the Blues.

However, Nevin does not see the new owners opting to sign a manager like Mourinho.

“He does other things which are fantastic but the last time he built up a young group like that was Porto. That’s not his methodology. I don’t think it would make sense at all for Mourinho to come back as Chelsea manager, but does that mean it won’t happen? Who knows!” he said (via Clutch Points).

Chelsea are struggling under Mauricio Pochettino this season. They are currently ninth in the league table despite spending a little over £1 billion since the summer of 2022.