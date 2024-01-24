Chelsea legend Eden Hazard appears to recreate iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photograph with Swansea ball boy he kicked in 2013

Retired Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard appeared to recreate the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pose with former Swansea City ball boy Charlie Morgan. The retired footballer shared photos from a surprise meeting with the infamous ball boy, who now owns a £40 million business.

Chelsea faced Swansea City in the semifinals of the League Cup in January 2013, and the then-Premier League side held a narrow lead over the Blues. As the clock wound down, the ball went out for a throw-in for the Blues, and Morgan lay on the ball.

In his bid to restart the match quickly, Hazard kicked the ball out from under the ball boy, also kicking him in the process. The Belgian star was shown a straight red card, and Swansea went on to win the game and eventually the trophy.

Hazard and Charlie Morgan met up recently, according to a series of Instagram posts from the former footballer. The pair had drinks together and played golf in their meeting, while also recreating an iconic photograph.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup came close, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were involved in an ad campaign for Louis Vuitton. The iconic duo sat in front of a chess board, appearing to look to outwit one another in a game of chess.

Eden Hazard and Morgan recreated the picture using miniature vodka bottles as the chess pieces on their board. Despite their past history, both men appeared to have cultivated a cordial relationship.

Charlie Morgan is the owner of AU Vodka, a £40 million vodka brand, and one of the youngest Welsh millionaires. His father, Martin Morgan, was a majority shareholder and director of Swansea City at the time of the event.

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Lionel Messi reunion in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed eight days of Al Nassr training through injury and is a doubt for the Riyadh Season Cup next month. His injury already forced the Saudi outfit to cancel their friendly plans in China and return to Saudi Arabia early.

With Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates billed to come into town for the tournament, Ronaldo will be aiming to be fit. Messi managed to secure a checkmate the last time both footballers competed for a common goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Al Nassr will be hopeful of having Cristiano Ronaldo back fit for the tournament and the second half of their season, especially with Lionel Messi set to play. The presence of these two greats will undoubtedly elevate the level of the tournament.