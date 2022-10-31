Chelsea legend explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be offloaded next summer

Chelsea legend Tony Cascarino believes the club will look to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

Aubameyang joined the London-based side £10.80 million at the start of the season on transfer deadline day from Barcelona. He had a good half of the season last year with the Catalan club, scoring 13 goals in 24 games.

However, his performances have been mediocre for the Blues as the Gabonese has managed only three goals from nine appearances in all competitions for the club.

Cascarino believes that the former Arsenal striker might not be in the plans for Graham Potter next season, as he told talkSPORT (via football365):

“I’m not even sure Aubameyang is a player that Chelsea will be looking at into next season. I think he will end up happening what happened to him at Barcelona.

"They brought him to the club, got a big signing then realized quite quickly they have to move away to a better striker. I think Chelsea will have to do that as a football club. They will come away from Aubameyang by the end of the season.”

Chelsea suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat in their latest Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 29 October. The loss marked their first defeat under Potter. Ironically, it came against the manager's former club.

They currently sit in sixth spot in the Premier League table with 21 points on the board from 12 games.

Gabriel Agbonlahor questioned Chelsea manager Graham Potter's tactical decisions

Blues manager Graham Potter.

Gabriel Agbonlahor recently questioned Graham Potter's decision to deploy Marc Cucurella in a left-sided central defender role with the Blues. The former Brighton star is used to playing as left-back.

Agbonlahor scrutinized the summer signing's performance in his new role as the former Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT (via football.london):

"I've watched Cucurella since he's been at Chelsea, there's been maybe two games maximum where he's looked okay. He got dragged after 36 minutes against Manchester United, he was the one that had to be sacrificed for the formation.

"Today, sacrificed in the 64th minute. £60 million they paid for him and you've got Ben Chilwell sitting on the bench."

He added:

"This is what I'm saying about the problem with Graham Potter. When it works, everyone is like. 'Amazing, great rotation.' But today, why is Aubameyang not starting, why is Chilwell not starting? These players can play two games in a week."

