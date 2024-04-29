Chelsea legend Frank Lampard sends heart-warming message to Thiago Silva after Brazilian announces Stamford Bridge exit

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has praised Thiago Silva following the latter's decision to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

On Monday, April 29, Silva announced that he will leave the Blues after four years via an official video posted on the club's official website. The Brazilian's contract is notably set to expire this summer.

He also took to Instagram to pin a post of his from May 13, 2023, where he thanked the fans for the love they had shown him. The caption of the post read:

"I would like to say thank you for so much affection and respect for me and my family!! I know the season is not over yet, but we didn't make a season that Chelsea deserves, and I'm truly sorry about that! But even so, I'm honoured in this way by the supporters. It's very rewarding and you can be sure that I will be blue for the rest of my life!! I love you with all my strength. Thank you 🙏👊🏽💙"

Lampard, who signed Silva for the club when he was the manager back in 2020, left a comment on the post that read:

"What a player and what a man. Wishing you all the best in the next chapter. An honor to work with you my friend 💙💙"

Frank Lampard's comment on Thiago Silva's Instagram post.

Silva played 18 matches across competitions under Lampard during the first half of the 2020-21 season after which the latter departed Chelsea. He then played eight more times under the Englishman when he returned as a caretaker boss for the final weeks of last season.

An overview of Thiago Silva's Chelsea career

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in August 2020 after Paris Saint-Germain chose to not offer him a new deal. He had notably spent eight years with the Parisians by then, making 315 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including seven Ligue 1 titles.

Silva initially struggled during his time under Frank Lampard, with a thigh injury midway through the season also hampering his adaptation. However, he recovered well to play a key role in the Blues' run to UEFA Champions League glory under Thomas Tuchel.

It was notably the Brazilian's first Champions League trophy in 12 attempts.

The following season, Silva enjoyed an injury-free campaign and played 48 times, helping Chelsea secure the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. They also made the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, losing both to Liverpool on penalties.

This has been followed by numerous changes at the club, resulting in two underwhelming seasons for the team. The veteran centre-back has started only 30 matches across competitions so far this term.

Overall, Silva has made 151 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, recording nine goals and three assists.