Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola heaps praise on 'complete' player following Champions League triumph 

Former Chelsea playmaker Gianfranco Zola has heaped praise on the most 'complete and surprising' player of the season, Mason Mount, in an interview with talkSPORT.

In the interview, Zola talked about the impact Mount has had on Chelsea's Champions League-winning season. Zola said:

“He’s become a complete player. He can attack, he can score, he can assist and defend."

Gianfranco Zola, who used to play a similar role as Mason Mount, has hailed the Englishman's recent run of good form. Zola admires the hard work Mount has put in at Chelsea.

“This is necessary in modern football. Before, if you were able to score goals you could do that, but now if you want to be successful you have to work so hard. We saw that the other day in the Champions League final," added Zola.

Mason Mount was arguably Chelsea's best player in their win over Manchester City. He assisted Kai Havertz's first-half goal, which was enough for Chelsea to clinch their second Champions League title.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has had a splendid season with Chelsea. The England international has scored nine goals and provided seven assists, which won him Chelsea's Player of the Season award.

▪️ Joined the club aged 6

▪️ First-team debut last season

▪️ Captained the team earlier this season



And now @masonmount_10 is the Chelsea Men’s Player of the Year 💙 pic.twitter.com/huO5byAsVs — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 18, 2021

Kai Havertz gave us a surprise the other day: Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola

Kai Havertz became Chelsea's most expensive player when the Blues paid Bayer Leverkusen upward of £70 million last summer. Despite making a slow start to life in London, Havertz has impressed Chelsea supporters and even Gianfranco Zola.

Zola believes Kai Havertz surprised Chelsea fans against City.

”Kai gave us a surprise the other day. Nobody has ever doubted his qualities in terms of technique and intelligence. Maybe we thought he was not finding his right position on the pitch and wasn’t affecting the game as much," noted Zola.

Zola believes that since manager Thomas Tuchel started playing the German as an advanced midfielder, Chelsea's overall game has improved drastically. This was capped off by Havertz scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final.

“He proved people wrong because he performed so well for the team. This position suits him and suits Chelsea very much," said Zola.

💬 Gianfranco Zola thinks #Chelsea have found Kai Havertz's best position following Champions League win 🏆



"He performed so well for the team and also this position, centre and on the right, I think it suits him and Chelsea very much."



(@talkSPORT)#CFC pic.twitter.com/rSTTiuwqi7 — Chelsea Chronicle (@CFCChronicle) June 1, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.