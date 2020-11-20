Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that his former Blues team-mate and current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could still do with more signings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea spent north of £200 million this summer on new additions, signing the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Edouard Mendy.

Frank Lampard was backed by the Chelsea board after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season. Chelsea had to endure a two-window transfer ban last year.

Chelsea had a slow start to the season, but have now seemed to hit their stride, with the new signings adapting to life in the Premier League, and the team finding a rhythm. Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, winning 3 of their last five games.

Chelsea's defense was often criticized last season, and things have not improved much this season. The Blues have been known for their resolute defense, but their backline has been prone to many errors and poor showings of late.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Chelsea must strengthen their defense in January

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer

Chelsea did, however, strengthen their defense this summer, signing veteran defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer. Silva has added much needed experience and quality to Chelsea's defensive backline, but Hasselbaink believes it remains an area that could yet be enhanced further.

"I still think Chelsea need another center-half. Thiago Silvs has come in, but he's 35," Hasselbaink told Ladbrokes.

"He's probably got another year in him at best after this season, so you need someone to come in who will take over from him, but you need another name who can play next to that person," he added.

Chelsea have shown in recent weeks that they have the potential to be title contenders this season under the management of Frank Lampard. The Blues are reportedly negotiating a new deal with Kurt Zouma, who has upped his game this season, forming a solid partnership with Silva.

Chelsea have the likes of Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines waiting for an opportunity. But with Rudiger reportedly seeking a move away, and Tomori reportedly interested in leaving on loan, Chelsea may need to consider the possibility of signing a new center-half in January, or next summer.