Chelsea legend John Terry enjoys holiday in Mykonos as wife Toni hits beach in blue bikini

Still maintaining the physique of his playing days, ex-Chelsea captain John Terry was recently spotted holidaying in Mykonos with his wife, Toni Terry.

The former defender recently confirmed his much-awaited return to the club of his dreams, joining Chelsea in the capacity of the club's academy coach.

Terry seems to be making the most of his time off, choosing to spend it with his wife in Greece with the new season right around the corner.

Despite his popularity in the footballing fraternity, his wife was the one who stole the spotlight with her extravagant look. Toni was photographed in Mykonos, donning a blue bikini alongside her husband.

🌐RSS NEWS UPDATE @RSSNEWSUPDATE

newsjunction.xyz/?p=20630&feed_… pic.twitter.com/wap6conjVY John Terry's wife Toni wows in a skimpy blue bikini as she soaks up the sunshine with her shirtless husband on Mykonos holiday

Interestingly enough, the blue connection seems to be going strong with the Terry family. The duo had previously visited the magnificent island of Mykonos in 2018, post-Aston Villa's hard-fought defeat in the EFL Championship play-off final.

After catching the attention of all the paparazzi in close proximity, Toni followed her glamourous bikini look with a green paisley print playsuit. The duo then proceeded to move back to their hotel in a buggy.

Back at Chelsea, big things are expected from John Terry

Sharing a close relationship with manager Dean Smith, John Terry was all set to accompany his former boss to the Championship with Leicester City following the Foxes' relegation this season. However, Terry soon found himself out of a job when Smith was sacked.

However, Leicester's loss could turn out to be Chelsea's gain. Back at the club where he made a name for himself, the 42-year-old Englishman would now be taking charge of the academy at Stamford Bridge.

Terry expressed his pleasure with this decision, saying (via Goal):

"I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club."

Chelsea have a proven track record of harboring the best talents across the country. Additionally, they have invested a considerable amount in recruiting young talent this season. Terry is a bonafide legend in the blue half of London, and with him at the helm of the academy, the youngsters will have an ideal role model to look up to.