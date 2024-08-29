Chelsea legend John Terry hails Cristiano Ronaldo on social media as the Portuguese receives UCL all-time top goalscorer award from UEFA

Former Chelsea captain John Terry indicated his admiration for Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo on social media. The two players were arch-rivals throughout Ronaldo's career with Manchester United.

The forward is the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League. To honor his legacy in the tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented a special award to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo shared the news on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Honored to receive this award from @championsleague for being the all-time top scorer of the competition. Grateful for all the support along the way! Thank you!"

Chelsea legend John Terry commented on the post with a few emoticons.

"👑👏👏👏," commented Terry, who frequently faced Ronaldo with Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 140 Champions League goals, 11 clear of Lionel Messi, who is plying his trade in the United States. With the 39-year-old Portuguese playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, it seems unlikely he will add to that imperious tally.

After Chelsea's former captain, Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from UEFA President

The UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, was vocal in his praise of the Portugal attacker during the presentation ceremony. He called Ronaldo an inspiration to younger generations while also highlighting his contribution to the most coveted prize in European football.

Ceferin highlighted that Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits will stand the test of time and called him "one of the brightest stars" in the history of European competitions.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation," said Ceferin.

"His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass," Ceferin continued his praise of the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The UEFA President spoke about how Cristiano Ronaldo evolved his game while being obsessed with scoring.

"His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours," he added. "Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals."

He lauded Cristiano as a player to be looked up to by aspiring footballers across the globe.

"His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate," Ceferin concluded.

The Portuguese forward claimed his first Champions League title with Manchester United and then went on to lift the UCL trophy four times with Real Madrid.

