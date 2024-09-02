Chelsea legend John Terry makes feelings clear about Declan Rice's red card in Arsenal draw with Brighton

Chelsea legend John Terry agreed with Declan Rice's opinion on his red card in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday (August 31). The north London side were leading the tie at the break thanks to a wonderful chipped goal by Kai Havertz in the 38th minute.

However, things took a huge turn after Rice was shown a second yellow in the 49th minute for nudging the ball away once a free kick was awarded. The England international was walking away from the scene when Joel Veltman chucked the ball ahead of the former and attempted to take a quick free kick.

Despite the contact being minimal, this offence was deemed sufficient for a second booking by the on-field official. After Rice was given his marching orders, the Seagulls equalized through Joao Pedro in the 58th minute and took home a point from the Emirates.

The 25-year-old midfielder was clearly unhappy with this decision and wrote on Instagram after the game:

"Disappointed. Didn’t feel it deserved a second yellow card but will learn and be better for it. Proud of the boys regardless & thank you for the amazing support Gunners."

Agreeing with Rice's opinion, Terry commented on the post:

"Worst decision EVER."

John Terry's reaction to Declan Rice's post

Due to the red card, Declan Rice will now be suspended for the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after the international break (September 15). This will be a huge blow to the Gunners after the former West Ham man has featured in every single Premier League match since coming to the Emirates.

Raheem Sterling reacts to signing on loan for Arsenal from Chelsea

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling has reacted to signing on loan for Arsenal on deadline day for the rest of the 2024-25 season. The English winger joined the Gunners after being told that he wasn't a part of Enzo Maresca's plans with the Blues.

Sterling is an experienced player who can compete for a starting place on the left in north London and provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right.

Speaking after his move, the ex-Manchester City star stated (via BBC Sport):

"It's an unbelievable feeling. It's really exciting. It is one where we kind of left it late, but it's one I was hoping for."

Sterling didn't enjoy the best of times with Chelsea, scoring 19 goals and bagging 12 assists in 81 matches across competitions. He could feature for Arsenal in the north London derby after the international break.

