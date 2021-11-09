Chelsea legend John Terry names the toughest Manchester United opponent he faced during his career

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has named Wayne Rooney as the toughest Manchester United player he played against.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, John Terry was asked who was the most difficult Manchester United player he ever faced. In response to the fan's tweet, John Terry named the legendary England striker.

It is worth noting that John Terry is new to Twitter, having joined the social media platform earlier this month.

John Terry has had numerous encounters with Manchester United over his 20-year long career with Chelsea and Aston Villa. The former skipper went on to play 34 times against Manchester United. John Terry had a great record against the Red Devils. He was on the winning side on 13 occasions with 10 games finishing in draws and suffering 11 defeats.

Throughout his time with Chelsea, John Terry squared off against many great Manchester United strikers including Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie and Carlos Tevez. However, the 40-year-old chose to pick Wayne Rooney his toughest Red Devils opponent.

John Terry has been one of Chelsea's most important players in their recent history. The centre-back went on to make 713 appearances for the Blues, scoring 67 times. A natural leader, John Terry captained Chelsea to numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League title in 2012.

John Terry was Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa before the Premier League side sackes their manager following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea later this month

Chelsea and Manchester United are scheduled to face each other in the Premier League on the 28th of November 2021.

Both sides are currently on extremely contrasting runs of form. Chelsea are top of the Premier League standings, three points ahead of Manchester City and West Ham United and four points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are going through a difficult period. The Red Devils have won just one of their previous six matches in the Premier League. This barren run includes defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and most recently to Manchester City.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings, having picked up 17 points from their 11 matches.

These results have put Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under immense pressure. The Norwegian manager could face a sack if they lose to Chelsea this month.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee