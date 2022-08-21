Chelsea legend John Terry offers emphatic response when asked if Arsenal are the most exciting team in the Premier League

Chelsea legend John Terry has offered an emphatic response as to whether Arsenal are the most exciting team in the Premier League.

Asked on Twitter by SPORTBible whether the Gunners are the Premier League side catching his eye the most right now, he responded:

"No."

SPORTbible @sportbible Are Arsenal the most exciting team in the Premier League to watch? Are Arsenal the most exciting team in the Premier League to watch?

Mikel Arteta's side are in red hot form and destroyed Bournemouth 3-0 on August 20.

A double from Martin Odegaard and a William Saliba curler blew Scott Parker's side away.

It followed a brilliant 4-2 victory over Leicester City on August 13 and a season curtain-raising 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on August 5.

Arsenal's performances have come in for huge praise with many certain they will be contending for a top-four finish at the end of the season.

Arteta's men missed out on a top-four finish last season in demoralizing fashion, losing two of their last three fixtures.

Eventually it would be Tottenham who would trump them to fourth by a mere two points.

The form they are showing at the start of this season is a stark contrast to last season where they kicked off the campaign with three straight defeats.

However, the Gunners' rivalry with the Stamford Bridge outfit may be what is keeping Terry from getting too caught up in the hysteria regarding their recent form.

The former Blues skipper came up against the side's London rivals on 37 occasions during his glittering career.

He will get the opportunity to see if Arteta's side do mean business this season when they face Chelsea on November 5 at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal a threat to Chelsea and Tottenham this season

Arteta has overseen an impressive start to the season

Arsenal have staked a claim that they intend to challenge for a top four finish from the get-go with their start to the season.

The Gunners are looking a real threat and could be Chelsea's closest rivals to claim a top-four finish.

Thomas Tuchel's side don't look quite ready to pursue a title challenge but that might change depending on how the transfer window ends.

The two London rivals may therefore be contending for Champions League qualification alongside Tottenham once again.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇



wins from first games of a season for first time in 18 years Arsenal in @premierleague this season:𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇wins from firstgames of a season for first time in 18 years Arsenal in @premierleague this season:𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 goals 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 shots 🥇𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 touches in opp. box 🥇3️⃣ wins from first 3️⃣ games of a season for first time in 18 years 👀 👀 https://t.co/GVF5IwW3mX

All three have had an impressive transfer window and have squads that look primed to deal with multiple competitions both domestically and in Europe.

However, Arsenal's eye for revenge this campaign may just see them go one better than they did last season and displace either Chelsea or Tottenham in the top four.

