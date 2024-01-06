Chelsea legend John Terry picks his side in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Chelsea legend John Terry made his pick in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The retired centre-back - who played with both Messi and Ronaldo - commented on UEFA sharing a video of the Argentine's iconic header for Barcelona in the 2009 Champions League final. Barca won the game 2-0 against Manchester United in Rome.

Messi - playing for a brilliant Barcelona side under Pep Guardiola - was at his mesmerising best in the final. The Argentine - not known for his heading prowess - made an impressive leap. He seemingly stood still in midair for a while before heading past the United goalkeeper, with the much taller Rio Ferdinand caught ball-watching.

Terry simply commented:

"The GOAT. Great goal"

Going back to the said game, Barca led through Samuel Eto'o's 10th-minute opener before Messi's headed strike 20 minutes from time sealed the deal. Ronaldo had an underwhelming night, failing to score, as United failed to become the first back-to-back champions in the Champions League era.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi make FIFPRO WORLD 11 shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the wrong side of 30 but are still going strong for club and country, having scored over 800 goals.

In a testament to their sustained brilliance and longevity, the two stars made the FIFAPRO WORLD 11's 23-man shortlist. It's Messi's 17th straight selection, while Ronaldo has made it 16 times.

Other notable names in the shortlist include Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne among eight Manchester City players, Messi's international teammate Emiliano Martinez, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Reds attacker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka didn't make the shortlist, though.