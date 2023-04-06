Chelsea legend John Terry sends message to former teammate Frank Lampard after he was appointed as interim boss at London club

Chelsea icon John Terry has sent his former teammate Frank Lampard a message of support after he was appointed the Blues' interim manager.

Lampard will take temporary charge of the West London club till the end of the season. He returns to the Stamford Bridge dugout to replace Graham Potter after the latter was sacked on Sunday (April 2).

The new Chelsea interim manager played alongside Terry during his 13 years at the club as a player. Terry wished his close friend good luck on Twitter:

"Good Luck mate."

Lampard is tasked with galvanising a Blues squad that's at rock-bottom. Confidence is at a low at Stamford Bridge, as they sit precariously in 11th place in the league. Chelsea are 14 points off the top four, and their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League are slim.

Frank Lampard has taken up his second job in the Premier League this season, having entered the campaign in charge of Everton. However, Lampard's time at Goodison Park was brought to an end in January, as he was dismissed by the Toffees, who they sat second to bottom.

Lampard previously managed Chelsea from 2019 to 2021, overseeing 44 wins in 84 games. He also led the Blues to the FA Cup final and a fourth-placed finish in the league in his first season in charge. However, his side came off the boil in the 2020-21 campaign, and he was sacked.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez explains differences between Premier League and Primeira Liga

Enzo Fernandez touches on adaption to English football.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January for £106.8 million. The Argentine was one of Europe's most coveted midfielders before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez has fitted in seamlessly with the Blues' midfield, putting in fine displays despite the club's current woeful form. He has explained to the club's website about how he has adapted to life in the Premier League:

"It’s a very tough league. I am coming from the Portuguese League where sometimes you play more with the ball."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner added that the Premier League is faster and more physical:

"Here, the game is faster and more physical, so I am adapting step by step. I know it is going to take time, but I have the support from my teammates and the coaching staff, so I can adapt quicker and better here."

Fernandez will likely be in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8). It will also be Lampard's first game back in charge.

