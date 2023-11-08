Chelsea legend John Terry shuts down James Maddison with hilarious dig after Spurs star sends cheeky comment on derby win

Chelsea icon John Terry has hit back at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison after his comment on the retired defender's social media post.

The Blues secured a 4-1 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Monday night (6 November) in an exhilarating London derby. Following the match, Terry took to social media to express his joy seeing his former club get the win.

The Englishman posted a video of him dancing with his wife on Instagram with the caption:

"When @chelseafc beat Spurs 4-1 on a school night and the tequila comes out, and you end up dancing and singing on the bar."

Maddison commented on the post:

"Jesus, u have ur eyes closed when it was 11 v 11 first 15 JT?"

The midfielder was referring to Tottenham's great start to the encounter, with Dejan Kulusevksi scoring within six minutes and Son Heung-min's disallowed goal (due to offside) in the first half.

Terry responded, accompanied by laughing emojis:

"Don’t worry mate you will get used to it."

While the Lilywhites started the derby well, things went downhill as the match went on. Chelsea earned a penalty in the 35th minute after Cristiano Romero's lunging tackle on Enzo Fernandez which got him sent off. Cole Palmer then stepped up to the spot and equalized for the Blues.

Things took a turn for the worse when Destiny Udogie received his second yellow of the match in the second half after a foul on Raheem Sterling.

Despite being reduced to nine men, Ange Postecoglou's side continued to maintain a very high line, allowing the Blues to exploit it. Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in the final quarter of the derby as a result.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino opens up about 'emotional' return to Tottenham in London derby

Pochettino spent five years as Tottenham's head coach from 2014 to 2019. The Argentine boss was invested in a long-term project at the club as he looked to build a successful team.

Spurs came within arm's reach of winning the UEFA Champions League, arguably their greatest shot at a major title, under Pochettino's management. The Lilywhites went all the way to the final in the 2018-19 campaign in Europe.

While they were ultimately defeated by Liverpool in Madrid, Tottenham certainly had a commendable campaign. Pochettino was then sacked by the club the following season after his struggles in the Premier League.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January of 2021 before being sacked the following summer. Chelsea then appointed Pochettino as head coach this summer.

Monday night's London derby saw the Argentine manager return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time in four years. On reuniting with his former club, Pochettino said in a post-match press conference (as quoted by Football.london):

"I feel much better, after four years to come back and say hello to all the people, it is a gift for us. Very emotional but at the same time, the memories. The game was passionate, competitive, being honest we needed three points and it was an amazing day for us."