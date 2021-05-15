Chelsea legend John Terry warns clubs about underrated Leicester star ahead of FA Cup final

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has warned his former side about an underrated Leicester City player ahead of their FA Cup final clash at Wembley. Terry believes Chelsea should be wary of Leicester defender Jonny Evans.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final, in what will be Thomas Tuchel and Brendon Rodgers' first opportunity to win a trophy in England. Despite Leicester already possessing some world-beaters in their squad, John Terry has warned Chelsea not to take Jonny Evans lightly.

John Terry has hailed Jonny Evans as the Premier League's most underrated defender. https://t.co/q8UY0fo1gs — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) May 14, 2021

Former Chelsea captain believes Jonny Evans is an underrated player

After Leicester City's game against West Brom, John Terry took to Instagram to praise Jonny Evans' performance. The former Chelsea and England captain believes that the 33-year old Northern Ireland international is the most underrated player in the Premier League.

Leicester have some world-class centre-backs in their squad. The Foxes spent close to £35 million on Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne while Caglar Soyuncu has been rock solid in the heart of their defense. However, John Terry believes Jonny Evans has been an unsung hero for Brendon Rodgers' side.

Jonny Evans has gone under the radar at Leicester this season. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

There have been some injury concerns surrounding Jonny Evans 'availability for the FA Cup final. The 33-year old has missed the last two games which could be a worry for Brendon Rodgers. Speaking to Metro, Rodgers said:

"He was outside today and he looked really good. We’ll see what the reaction is after that and then we’ll make a final decision on that tomorrow, but we’re really hopeful."

Brendon Rodgers believes the Northern Ireland defender should be fit for their clash against Chelsea as he is a "warrior." Rodgers said:

"It’s just a discussion between myself and Jonny. Ultimately, you’ve always got to speak to the players. Jonny’s a warrior, so I know if there’s any way he can play, even if he’s not 100 percent, he’ll be out there."

Chelsea vs. Leicester City is set to be an interesting battle between two teams with different tactics. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to play a back three for defensive solidity while Brendon Rodgers prefers a traditional back-four and a more attacking style of play.

The Blues have two finals to look forward to. After Thomas Tuchel's men face Leicester in the FA Cup final, Chelsea will travel to Porto to take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.