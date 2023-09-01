Chelsea legend John Terry weighs in on Liverpool star Mo Salah's transfer saga amid reports of £150m bid from Al-Ittihad

Chelsea legend John Terry has urged Liverpool to cash-in on Mohamed Salah this summer, amid reports of a £150 million offer from Al Ittihad.

The 31-year-old Egyptian international has emerged as a transfer option for the Saudi Arabian club side, who themselves, are keen on signing the player on deadline day.

There has been a huge influx of players moving from Europe to Saudi Arabia this summer. And it seems as though, more could still take place before the European window shuts tonight.

Salah now appers to be the latest name big-name star being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia amid interest from Al Ittihad.

Reports via [the Athletic] revealed that Liverpool have alreay turned down a bid in excess of £100 million for the left-footed winger, as they insist that he isn't for sale.

However, further reports also suggested that Al Ittihad aren't keen on backing out and will once more test the Reds' resolve by offering an even higher bid for Salah.

Reacting to the story which has been making wave online, Chelsea legend Terry weighed in on the debate. He made his stance known on whether or not the Reds should accept an imoroved offer for Salah. In his words, via social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Terry said:

"Wow. 150m Bid for Mo Salah… Surely this deal happens now?"

It's left to be seen as to whether Liverpool would eventually let go of their star man before the transfer window shuts tonight (September 1st). Head coach Jurgen Klopp reiterated ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa, that the club's stance on Salah hasn't changed. In his words, via [Football London]:

"The position remains the same, absolutely. That's how it is. Nothing else to say. No offer as far as I know.

Salah's contract with the Reds, runs till the end of the 2024-25 football season. He has so far made three PL appearances this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

Liverpool agree deal for Bayern Munich midfielder

The Reds have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, from Bundeliga giants Bayern Munich as called by Fabrizio Romano.

The renowned transfer expert revealed that Liverpool will pay a transfer fee in the region of €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons for Gravenberch. The 21-year-old midfielder is also expected to sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Gravenberch, is expected to complete what has been a remarkable but hectic midfield rebuild for the Reds. Klopp's men have already brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endu this summer, after losing a couple of midfield stars.