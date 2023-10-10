Chelsea legend Petr Cech claims MOTM award in ice hockey for Oxford City after making whopping 62 saves

Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech recently won the Man of the Match award for Oxford City Stars after he made 62 out of 64 successful saves in an ice hockey match.

Playing as a goaltender for the local ice hockey side, the former Chelsea goalkeeper gave a stellar performance. With Cech's brilliant efforts in the goal, the Oxford City Stars recorded a 3-2 win over NIHL Division 1 South champions Streatham Red Hawks on October 9.

Cech started playing Ice Hockey after he joined Guildford Phoenix in 2019. During the time, he was playing as a goaltender for the NIHL 2 side while also fulfilling the duties of a technical director for Chelsea.

In November 2022, the former Cech goalkeeper joined NIHL 1 side Chelsmford Chieftains, where he made 12 appearances. Earlier this year, he decided to the Oxford City Stars. He said about his move (via Elha UK):

“I am really excited for a new chapter with Oxford City Stars, I’ve heard good things about the club and I’m looking forward to be playing again with some of my ex-teammates."

Petr Cech was also the Man of the Match in his first appearance for the Oxford City Stars in an away fixture to Solihull Barons in September. He replaced Ross Miller in the goal in the second period and helped Oxford draw the match 2-2.

Why did Petr Cech leave Chelsea as a technical director?

After announcing the retirement from playing career, Petr Cech decided to work in the management of Chelsea. However, the former Arsenal goalkeeper's time as the technical director ended in June 2022, when he decided to vacate the position ahead of the takeover.

According to the GOAL, the former Czech Republic goalkeeper also held talks with Chelsea's current chairman, Todd Boehly, about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Along with Petr Cech, former chairman Bruce Buck, and transfer boss Marina Granovskaia also confirmed their departures. Cech said during the time (via Chelsea's official website):

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside."

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

The Blues are currently in the 11th spot in the Premier League table. Next up, they'll lock horns against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21.