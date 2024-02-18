Chelsea legend Petr Cech includes ex-Manchester United star and 2 other icons on his top goalkeepers of all time list

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has picked his Manchester United counterpart Petr Schmeichel as one of the three best goalkeepers of all time.

Cech - himself regarded as one of the finest custodians of his generation - hung up gloves for good in 2018 after a distinguished career for club and country. The Blues legend made nearly 500 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping an impressive 228 clean sheets.

Having hung up his gloves in the 2020-21 season, the 41-year-old told Sky Sports Premier League about his three greatest goalkeepers - Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer and Petr Schmeichel - in that order:

"I put Gigi Buffon there. Definitely Neuer will be there. And it's always difficult to leave so many great goalkeepers out, but Petr Schmeichel will be my choice as well. In that order as well. They are two World Cup winners, so maybe just they get that order."

Expand Tweet

Buffon won the FIFA World Cup with Italy in 2006, while Neuer did so with Germany eight years later.

Schmeichel never won the competition but had a superb career with United, bagging 180 clean sheets in nearly 400 games across competitions. He played a key role in their continental treble in 1998-99, the Dane's last season at Old Trafford.

What's next for Chelsea and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are in the midst of up-and-down campaigns. The Blues are tenth in the Premier League with 35 points after 25 games, coming off a 1-1 draw at Manchester City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's United are four places and nine places better off than the Blues, coming off a 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend. While the Blues are alive in both domestic cup competitions, United are only alive in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils fared poorly in Europe, finishing bottom of their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe altogether. Chelsea, meanwhile, didn't qualify for Europe this season after finishing a lowly 12th in the league last campaign.