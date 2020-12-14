Chelsea legend Petr Cech is all set to return to action for the Blues in a reserve team game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Cech joined Chelsea in the summer of 2004 and went on to appear 494 times for the Blues over 11 seasons. He managed a record 202 clean sheets for the side before moving to Arsenal in June 2015.

Cech played four more seasons for the Gunners before finally hanging his boots. The Czech Republic international played the final game of his career against the Blues in the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final, in which Arsenal lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

After his retirement, the 38-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge, joining the Blues as a technical and performance advisor. In October of 2019, Cech signed for Guildford Phoenix, the Ice Hockey team in the National Ice Hockey Division 2.

The veteran goalkeeper was included in the Blues' 25 man Premier League squad this October as a precaution against any potential restrictions that could be imposed in the future due to the coronavirus. Cech had been using the Ice Hockey experience to stay fit and revealed at the time that he was ready if needed.

"I am an emergency solution in any case, but I'm ready."

The Czech Republic international is now heading a step closer to first-team action as he prepares to appear for Chelsea's reserve side.

Cech believes playing for Chelsea's reserves will help prepare him for first-team action

The player’s agent, Sport Invest, confirmed on Sunday that the veteran goalkeeper would play for the reserves.

"He will play unless something unexpected happens."

Cech believes that the game would prepare him for first-team action.

"I haven't played a game since the Europa League final... so playing one is an advantage for me as I'll be better prepared in case I have to play for the A-team. This is one of the moments in the season at which my involvement in the training process has been aimed."

Cech also revealed that he was called into action to protect two young keepers.

"Lucas Bergstrom, the young 'keeper (of the Chelsea reserve team), played for the U18 team on Saturday and we don't want to risk an injury if he plays two games within 48 hours."

"Karlo Ziger is in the A-team bubble and since we're playing at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, we don't want to take him out because he wouldn't get a Covid test necessary for him to return in time."