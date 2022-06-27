Chelsea linked player's potential transfer in limbo due to his personal terms 'proving to be a problem' - Reports

Chelsea's reported pursuit of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is seemingly up in the air owing to his personal demands. The Blues are reportedly keen on signing the Albania international as a backup to Edouard Mendy.

However, the 27-year-old is said to be demanding high wages that could put potential suitors off.

Strakosha will be out of contract in the Italian capital at the end of June. He has just a few days left on his current deal with the Biancolesti and will be keen to find a new club before the start of the new season.

Newcastle United were linked with the goalkeeper and wanted to sign a pre-contract agreement with him last year. However, they could not agree terms with Strakosha and have recently agreed a deal to sign Nick Pope from Burnley.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Thomas Strakosha to Chelsea - yes or no? Thomas Strakosha to Chelsea - yes or no? 🇦🇱 https://t.co/0HY2mECMXI

Fulham have also emerged as candidates for his signature, with the newly-promoted side keen to augment their goalkeeping department. Strakosha came through the Lazio academy before making his first-team debut in 2014.

He has since made 208 appearances in all competitions for the capital side. However, his involvement has reduced in recent seasons, with Pepe Reina sometimes preferred between the sticks.

Chelsea's interest in Thomas Strakosha could suggest that Kepa's time at the club is over

Kepa has struggled at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea broke the bank to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. The Spain international was made the most expensive goalkeeper in history and was expected to be Petr Cech's long-term replacement.

However, a shaky start to his Stamford Bridge career saw doubts raised over his abilities and the Blues sought a new goalkeeper just two years later.

Edouard Mendy's arrival from Rennes has helped bring stability in goal and the Senegal international is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

This puts Chelsea in the unique position of having two high-profile goalkeepers on their books.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Gabriel Slonina, different deal - he’d be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan. Thomas Strakosha’s now attracting interest, available on free transfer. Chelsea are considering him as one of the options, but only in case Kepa will leave the club this summerGabriel Slonina, different deal - he’d be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan. Thomas Strakosha’s now attracting interest, available on free transfer. Chelsea are considering him as one of the options, but only in case Kepa will leave the club this summer 🇦🇱 #CFCGabriel Slonina, different deal - he’d be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan.

Kepa is an established international and the most expensive goalkeeper in history. He is unlikely to be comfortable spending his peak years on the bench.

The 27-year-old can still command a sizable fee in the market, even though the Blues are likely to accept a loss on the €80 million they paid to sign him.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Kepa and their interest in Strakosha suggests that they are searching for alternative backup options.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far